The Role: We are hire a .Net Developer Team Lead to our team in Cape Town.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric/Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT
- Microsoft Certification
Experience Required:
- Strong Intermediate to Senior
- Minimum 6 years
- 8 years Microsoft Development
- .Net Core
- Microsoft C#
- ASP.Net
- MVC
- Angular
- Azure
- Web Services
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Microsoft C#, ASP.Net MVC
- Developing Microsoft Azure and Web Services
- Visual Studio
- Azure DevOps
- Azure Developer Associate
- MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer)
- Microsoft Power Platform (PowerBI/ Power Apps/ Power Automate)