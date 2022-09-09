Senior Full Stack .NET Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Full Stack .Net Developer to join our dynamic team with no preference to where you are located (we will consider CT based, SA based, and even Offshore).

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

IT Related Qualification

Experience Required:

At least 7+ years?? experience as a Senior Full Stack .Net Developer.

Some skills to have, and very important: Test Driven Development Experience in a typed, server-side programming language (ideally C# using N Unit) Experience working as part of a team Written and verbal communication skills Ability to explain and discuss technical concepts with other developers Experience in an Agile environment Experience with Service Orientated Architecture Good at architecture, good at coding Basic SQL / other database experience GIT Experience working with internal and 3rd party APIs JSON, XML Understanding of common software paradigms such as SOLID, MVC, OOP, common software design patterns and anti-patterns

Less important, but very useful: .NET Core/Framework, ASP.NET. Visual Studio Cloud first experience Other Microsoft technologies (Azure, Active Directory, SharePoint, PowerBI etc) Serious database experience DevOps / Infrastructure as Code Experience (Terraform etc) Front end experience (we currently use Angular, but are open to changing) JavaScript, Typescript, React, Angular or equivalent (including front end TDD frameworks) Experience with Azure DevOps (repos, pipelines, boards etc) Experience working on applications at scale / with high loads Security / Infosec knowledge Docker, Kubernetes, or equivalents FinTech or finance experience



Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:What you will be doing:

Work with your squad (including other developers, a BA/Product Owner, and a Scrum Master) to turn high-level one pager and UX artifacts like process flows and wireframes into agreed and well thought through architectural approaches that will scale and stay performant over time.

Work within an Agile process, contributing to ceremonies including stand-ups, sprint and increment planning, and retros.

Work with your squad to write high-quality code, using a TDD approach, using best practice techniques such as Service Orientated Architecture etc.

Peer Review other people??s code to make sure it is; a) good and b) broadly speaking using the architecture the squad and Solutions Architect agreed on

Create part of a cloud-native, infrastructure-as-code stack.

Allow time for your own professional development so you stay up to date, as well as supporting other members of the development team in their own professional development where you can.

