Senior Java Developer

Sep 9, 2022

Role Purpose:
Develop, test, deploy, maintain and support a portfolio of new and existing software applications and services, from high-level business requirements and designs, through the Software Development Life Cycle.

Requirements
3-5 years’ development experience (essential)

Desired Skills

  • Angular
  • Spring boot
  • EJB
  • IBM Portlets
  • Rest, Web services

Responsibilities and work outputs

  • Collaborate with the Product owner/Project Manager to deliver quality, effective software, in line with the agreed development process and business needs.
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis, and prioritise requests.
  • Conduct research and evaluate potential technical solutions to identified business problems.
  • Partner with Business and/or System Analysts to translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications.
  • Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable, and re-usable.
  • Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of each solution and resolve all issues/queries timeously.
  • Collaborate with the testing team to co-create test cases to ensure that features within each application are working as expected.
  • Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material to ensure that functionality is working correctly.
  • Deliver coding into the applicable production environment once testing has been completed.
  • Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution ensuring that business needs are met.
  • Maintain existing programmes according to change requests approved by business as and when needed.
  • Diagnose root causes of system issues through problem-solving and recommend potential solutions.
  • Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
  • Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.

Knowledge:

  • Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
  • Knowledge of relevant programming languages
  • Knowledge of software testing
  • Knowledge of writing test cases

Skills:

  • Communication skills
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Planning and organizing skills
  • Analytical skills

Please answer the following application questions:
1. Do you have 3 – 5 years’ experience?
2. Do you have a relevant IT degree?
