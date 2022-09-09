Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Role Purpose:

Develop, test, deploy, maintain and support a portfolio of new and existing software applications and services, from high-level business requirements and designs, through the Software Development Life Cycle.

Requirements

3-5 years’ development experience (essential)

Desired Skills

Angular

Spring boot

EJB

IBM Portlets

Rest, Web services

Responsibilities and work outputs

Collaborate with the Product owner/Project Manager to deliver quality, effective software, in line with the agreed development process and business needs.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis, and prioritise requests.

Conduct research and evaluate potential technical solutions to identified business problems.

Partner with Business and/or System Analysts to translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications.

Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable, and re-usable.

Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of each solution and resolve all issues/queries timeously.

Collaborate with the testing team to co-create test cases to ensure that features within each application are working as expected.

Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material to ensure that functionality is working correctly.

Deliver coding into the applicable production environment once testing has been completed.

Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution ensuring that business needs are met.

Maintain existing programmes according to change requests approved by business as and when needed.

Diagnose root causes of system issues through problem-solving and recommend potential solutions.

Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.

Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.

Knowledge:

Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)

Knowledge of relevant programming languages

Knowledge of software testing

Knowledge of writing test cases

Skills:

Communication skills

Interpersonal skills

Problem-solving skills

Planning and organizing skills

Analytical skills

Please answer the following application questions:

1. Do you have 3 – 5 years’ experience?

2. Do you have a relevant IT degree?

Role Purpose:

Develop, test, deploy, maintain and support a portfolio of new and existing software applications and services, from high-level business requirements and designs, through the Software Development Life Cycle.

Requirements

3-5 years’ development experience (essential)

Desired Skills

Angular

Spring boot

EJB

IBM Portlets

Rest, Web services

Responsibilities and work outputs

Collaborate with the Product owner/Project Manager to deliver quality, effective software, in line with the agreed development process and business needs.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis, and prioritise requests.

Conduct research and evaluate potential technical solutions to identified business problems.

Partner with Business and/or System Analysts to translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications.

Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable, and re-usable.

Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of each solution and resolve all issues/queries timeously.

Collaborate with the testing team to co-create test cases to ensure that features within each application are working as expected.

Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material to ensure that functionality is working correctly.

Deliver coding into the applicable production environment once testing has been completed.

Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution ensuring that business needs are met.

Maintain existing programmes according to change requests approved by business as and when needed.

Diagnose root causes of system issues through problem-solving and recommend potential solutions.

Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.

Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.

Knowledge:

Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)

Knowledge of relevant programming languages

Knowledge of software testing

Knowledge of writing test cases

Skills:

Communication skills

Interpersonal skills

Problem-solving skills

Planning and organizing skills

Analytical skills

Please answer the following application questions:

1. Do you have 3 – 5 years’ experience?

2. Do you have a relevant IT degree?

Desired Skills:

• Angular

• Spring boot

• EJB

• IBM Portlets

• Rest

Web services

Learn more/Apply for this position