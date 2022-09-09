Senior Technical Support Specialist (High Sites Technician) – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are looking for a Senior Technical Support Specialist (High Sites Technician) to join operational technology in Pretoria.

Role Objective:

General maintenance to office/boardrooms, Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

A+

N+

Preferred Qualification:

Soft Skills Certificate

ITIL is advantageous

Mobility Support

MCSE

HP Hardware Certifications is advantageous

Experience required:

5 + Years practical in-service delivery; desktop support; generalist.

Basic Server Support

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.

General maintenance to office/boardrooms

VIP User Support

Diagnose Hardware issues

Reload of machines

Learn more/Apply for this position