Senior Technical Support Specialist (High Sites Technician) – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 9, 2022

The Role: We are looking for a Senior Technical Support Specialist (High Sites Technician) to join operational technology in Pretoria.

Role Objective:

General maintenance to office/boardrooms, Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12
  • A+
  • N+

Preferred Qualification:

  • Soft Skills Certificate
  • ITIL is advantageous
  • Mobility Support
  • MCSE
  • HP Hardware Certifications is advantageous

Experience required:

  • 5 + Years practical in-service delivery; desktop support; generalist.
  • Basic Server Support

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.
  • General maintenance to office/boardrooms
  • VIP User Support
  • Diagnose Hardware issues
  • Reload of machines

