Sep 9, 2022

Software Developer
Qualifications, Experience, & Skills:

Educational Qualifications:

  • Software Development related Qualification will be an added advantage.

Professional Qualifications

  • BSc Degree (Computer Science) or related qualification.

Years of Experience
8+ years in software development.

Other requirements

  • Capable of writing code in C#, Delphi, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, and jQuery

  • Capable of performing Database development using MSSQL or MySQL , Firebird.

  • Capable of System related problem resolution.

  • Capable of carrying out system operational duties.

  • Good communication skills

  • Good time management skills.

  • Conflict resolution skills.

  • Analytical/Logic thinking

  • Critical thinking

  • Problem solving

  • Sound understanding of procedural and object-oriented programming.

  • Sound understanding of relational databases

  • Ability to user version control software such as GIT.

  • Knowledge of Azure Dev OPS.

  • Mentorship to Jnr Team members

  • Knowledge of Agile Environment.

  • Knowledge on DevOPS

  • Required Proficiency Level

  • Expert (Recognised Authority).

Key Responsibilities:

  • Software Development

  • Design

  • Development

  • Implementation

  • Maintenance

Core Responsibilities:
Design

  • Meeting with Developers and Development Managers to discuss the scope of software projects and deadlines.

  • Analysing existing programs for modification purposes.

  • Researching and designing new software systems, websites, programs, and applications.

Development

  • Writing clean scalable code.

  • Troubleshooting and debugging code.

  • Reviewing code work for accuracy and functionality.

  • Performing coding assignments.

Implementation

  • Verifying and deploying software systems.

  • Creating and implementing design plans.

Maintenance

  • Evaluating user feedback.

  • Recommending and executing program improvements.

  • Maintaining software code and security systems.

  • Creating technical documents and training staff.

  • Analysing code segments regularly.

  • Staying abreast of new technology and or changes in the development sphere.

Communications & Working Relationships:
Internal:

  • Developers

  • Business Analyst

  • Testers

Reasons for Interaction:

  • Get better understanding of user requirements

  • Guides and mentors’ new staff in the processes of the

  • Troubleshoot and resolve Bugs reported by UAT testing

  • Mentoring of Jnr Team members.

Desired Skills:

  • Design
  • Develop
  • Implement

