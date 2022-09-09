Software Developer
Qualifications, Experience, & Skills:
Educational Qualifications:
- Software Development related Qualification will be an added advantage.
Professional Qualifications
- BSc Degree (Computer Science) or related qualification.
Years of Experience
8+ years in software development.
Other requirements
- Capable of writing code in C#, Delphi, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, and jQuery
- Capable of performing Database development using MSSQL or MySQL , Firebird.
- Capable of System related problem resolution.
- Capable of carrying out system operational duties.
- Good communication skills
- Good time management skills.
- Conflict resolution skills.
- Analytical/Logic thinking
- Critical thinking
- Problem solving
- Sound understanding of procedural and object-oriented programming.
- Sound understanding of relational databases
- Ability to user version control software such as GIT.
- Knowledge of Azure Dev OPS.
- Mentorship to Jnr Team members
- Knowledge of Agile Environment.
- Knowledge on DevOPS
- Required Proficiency Level
- Expert (Recognised Authority).
Key Responsibilities:
- Software Development
- Design
- Development
- Implementation
- Maintenance
Core Responsibilities:
Design
- Meeting with Developers and Development Managers to discuss the scope of software projects and deadlines.
- Analysing existing programs for modification purposes.
- Researching and designing new software systems, websites, programs, and applications.
Development
- Writing clean scalable code.
- Troubleshooting and debugging code.
- Reviewing code work for accuracy and functionality.
- Performing coding assignments.
Implementation
- Verifying and deploying software systems.
- Creating and implementing design plans.
Maintenance
- Evaluating user feedback.
- Recommending and executing program improvements.
- Maintaining software code and security systems.
- Creating technical documents and training staff.
- Analysing code segments regularly.
- Staying abreast of new technology and or changes in the development sphere.
Communications & Working Relationships:
Internal:
- Developers
- Business Analyst
- Testers
Reasons for Interaction:
- Get better understanding of user requirements
- Guides and mentors’ new staff in the processes of the
- Troubleshoot and resolve Bugs reported by UAT testing
- Mentoring of Jnr Team members.
Desired Skills:
- Design
- Develop
- Implement