Software Test Analyst at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

ENABLE software quality assurance by creating a set of activities and scenarios, manual or automated, ensuring that developed software meets and complies with the defined or standardised quality specifications within the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) as the next Software Test Analyst sought by a dynamic Financial Services provider. Collaborating with the Business Analysts (and/or members of the Feature Team), you will help define test scenarios, and prepare, participate in, and oversee the execution of test cases within a feature team, the validation of functional and non-functional test requirements, the preparation of test data in terms of input and expected outcome data, and required test environments. Minimum requirements you will require include Grade 12/Matric, ISTQB Foundation Level OR a relevant tertiary qualification in Software Testing or Technology with 2-3 years’ experience in Quality Assurance (QA) Testing within a business context.

DUTIES:

Testing analysis and development of test scenarios –

Review and analyse all related business information including the Business Case and Business Requirements for a user story.

Collaborate with Software Development team on software development during the SDLC.

Develop test scenarios with some collaboration with the Software Test Specialist and/or Business Analyst for a given user story by following the below process: Identify and define the required test cases. Prepare the required test data for deep scenario testing. Investigate results and expand on scenarios.

Identify opportunities for test automation.

Testing execution and reporting –

Take ownership of the Defect Management process including raising defects/issues discovered during any given test cycle, following up and retesting fixes made.

Responsible for test case execution.

Resolve incorrect/incomplete test cases.

Run integrated (new and existing) tests for production-ready testing.

Report testing progress and status with relevant stakeholders.

Continuously review test results with feature team.

Identify and escalate risks and issues within feature team to Team Leader or Project Manager.

Collaborate and provide testing support –

Collaborate on projects involving multiple feature teams and take ownership of testing.

Collaborate closely with Testers and Software Test Specialist and share knowledge and experience by providing technical support, guidance as well as some coaching to enhance team capability.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Minimum:

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational.

International Software Testing Qualification Board (ISTQB) – Foundation Level OR Relevant tertiary qualification in Software Testing or Technology.

Ideal to have:

National Diploma: Information Technology.

Advanced Level, International Software Testing Qualification Board (ISTQB).

SQL Query/Fundamentals.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum:

2-3 Years’ experience in Quality Assurance (QA) Testing within a business context.

Understand the end-to-end processes being tested to achieve successful testing.

Knowledge of and exposure to impact analysis when introducing software changes.

Understand the full Systems Development Lifecycle (SDLC).

Best practice / industry standard in software and hardware testing, reporting, tracking and follow up, and Software Quality Assurance (SQA).

Ideal:

Experience in continuous delivery environment.

Application of test tools.

Test Automation.

Financial/Banking systems.

Reinforce with stakeholders/feature team appropriate testing environments and timelines.

ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical skills.

Communication skills.

Interpersonal & Relationship Management.

Problem solving skills.

Numerical Reasoning skills.

COMMENTS:

