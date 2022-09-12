Junior Java Developer at Reverside

Job Brief

Looking for an individual to design and implement robust, scalable, and optimally performing systems using Java-related technologies, according to provided specifications, standards, and procedures, while ensuring compliance with the architectural standards and guidelines.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

Design:

-Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to processes, standards, and guidelines, taking cognizance of performance, security, and scalability requirements. Deliver within agreed timeframes.

-Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed

-Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise

-Estimate development timelines based on business requirements

Development:

-Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes

-Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found

Testing:

-Verify build stability and quality with the development team before releasing to the test team, aiming to release with zero defects

-Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.

-Consult and assist in reviewing risk/impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary

Support / Troubleshooting:

-Assist system users with technical support issues and handle them according to defined procedures

-Ability to effectively analyze root cause of system errors (data errors, performance, and stability issues)

Mentoring / Team development:

-Actively coach other developers to understand and apply the Insure coding and architectural standards correctly, as well as any technologies in use

-Perform code review to ensure logical correctness, maintainability, scalability, performance, and compliance with architectural standards and frameworks

-Assist in identifying the training needs of team members

Personal development:

-Keep abreast of current technological trends and how these might be applied in the development environment

-Constant improvement of knowledge of the various applications, their functionalities, and data models

General:

-Ability to communicate clearly, constructively, and effectively. Easily able to follow and participate in technical, business process, and other discussions

-Able to build business relationships with other members of the team and the business areas we support.

Personal Attributes and Skills

Technical Competencies

-Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principles and Java language fundamentals

-Knowledge of commonly used design patterns

-Broad understanding of how to put together an EE-based business solution from scratch

-EJB

-HTML

-JSF

-JQuery

-JAXB

-SOAP Web services

-Message Driven Beans

-UML

-XML/XSD

-SQL

Behavioral Skills:

Action-orientated go-getter, hungry to learn and add real value

Structured and analytical problem solver: Obsessive about finding solutions to problems: an action-oriented problem solver.

Able to plan, organize and prioritize own work

Able to multitask

Able to work independently

Team player: reliable, works actively with others towards a common goal, communicates constructively, shares information, knowledge, and experience, and treats others in a respectful and supportive manner.

Advantageous Experience

REST Web services

JSON

Business Process Management Tools

Apache Camel

Apache Webserver Configuration

JBOSS Configuration

CSS

GIT

Integrated Build Tools

HTML 5

Knowledge of Short Term Insurance industry

Working knowledge of:

-Software development within SDLC

-Unit Testing

-Data modeling and design of database structures

-BSc Computer Science /Information Systems degree

-Formal Java qualification

Desired Skills:

EJB

HTML

JSF

JQuery

JAXB

SOAP Web services

Message Driven Beans

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

