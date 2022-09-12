SAP CO Consultant

Key Outputs
- Design new SAP cost center model
- Identify and design management accounting reports
- Do mapping between old cost centers and new cost centres
- Reconcile and validate data conversion
- Support business with project related
Mandatory Requirements
- 4-5 years’ experience
- Good Communication
- Identify Issues and Risk
- SAP CO experience
Desired Skills:
- SAP CO
- SAP FI CO
About The Employer:
International consulting company is looking for a dynamic team player to join their team .This innovative and tech driven company are leaders in consulting and software he company offers development opportunities for the right candidate. Don’t delay apply now!