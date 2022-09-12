SAP CO Consultant

Key Outputs

Design new SAP cost center model

Identify and design management accounting reports

Do mapping between old cost centers and new cost centres

Reconcile and validate data conversion

Support business with project related

Mandatory Requirements

4-5 years’ experience

Good Communication

Identify Issues and Risk

SAP CO experience

Desired Skills:

SAP CO

SAP FI CO

About The Employer:

International consulting company is looking for a dynamic team player to join their team .This innovative and tech driven company are leaders in consulting and software he company offers development opportunities for the right candidate. Don’t delay apply now!

