Service Desk Agent – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 12, 2022

The Role: We are looking for 14 Service Desk Agents with the addition of the language as per below.

  • 4 x Italian Speaking Agents

Skills and Experience: Required Qualification:

  • A+
  • N+ or Higher

Preferred Qualification:

  • ITIL v3 or ITIL 4

Experience Required:

  • 1-2 Years?? experience in an IT service desk environment
  • 1-2 Years?? Customer service experience .
  • 1-2 Years?? experience in First call resolution .

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsible:

  • Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.
  • Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.
  • Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.
  • Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.
  • Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.
  • Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.

