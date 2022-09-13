Android Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

We are looking for an Android developer responsible for the development and

maintenance of applications aimed at a vast number of diverse Android devices.

Your primary focus will be the development of Android applications and their

integration with back-end services. You will be working along-side other engineers

and developers working on different layers of the infrastructure. Therefore,

commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and creating

quality products is essential.

Responsibilities

– Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code

– Design, build, and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable Java code

– Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the

application

– Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs

– Help maintain code quality, organisation, and automatization

– Ensuring that integrations run smoothly

– Scaling projects based on client feedback

– Recording and reporting on work done

Skills

– Strong knowledge of Android SDK, different versions of Android, and how to deal

with different screen sizes

– Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect Android applications to back-end

services

– Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices

– Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning

– Ability to design applications around natural user interfaces, such as “touch”

– Familiarity with the use of additional sensors, such as gyroscopes and

accelerometers

Knowledge of the open-source Android ecosystem and the libraries available for

common tasks

common tasks Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical

requirements

requirements Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications

A knack for benchmarking and optimization

Understanding of Google’s Android design principles and interface guidelines

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git

Familiarity with continuous integration

Strong knowledge of PHP frameworks such as Laravel (preferably) or Symphony.

Strong knowledge of Javascript and the frameworks NodeJS and VueJS (or

Angular)

Angular) A good understanding of CSS and frameworks such as Bulma or Bootstrap

A good understanding of how websockets work

Familiarity with Redis or other queueing services

Strong knowledge of PostgreSQL or MySQL, preferably PostgreSQL with an

emphasis on the PostGIS extension

emphasis on the PostGIS extension Familiarity with whitelabeling of applications

A good understanding of how Docker works and working with Docker Compose

Experience with Linux operating systems and setting up server environments is

advantageous

advantageous Troubleshooting issues in the implementation and debug builds

A good understanding of test driven development

Desired Skills:

Android

Android SDK

PHP

Java

Restful

Android Development

SQL

Docker

Linux

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position