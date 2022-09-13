Android Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Sep 13, 2022

We are looking for an Android developer responsible for the development and
maintenance of applications aimed at a vast number of diverse Android devices.
Your primary focus will be the development of Android applications and their
integration with back-end services. You will be working along-side other engineers
and developers working on different layers of the infrastructure. Therefore,
commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and creating
quality products is essential.

Responsibilities
– Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code
– Design, build, and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable Java code
– Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the
application
– Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs
– Help maintain code quality, organisation, and automatization
– Ensuring that integrations run smoothly
– Scaling projects based on client feedback
– Recording and reporting on work done

Skills
– Strong knowledge of Android SDK, different versions of Android, and how to deal
with different screen sizes
– Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect Android applications to back-end
services
– Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices
– Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning
– Ability to design applications around natural user interfaces, such as “touch”
– Familiarity with the use of additional sensors, such as gyroscopes and
accelerometers

  • Knowledge of the open-source Android ecosystem and the libraries available for
    common tasks
  • Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical
    requirements
  • Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications
  • A knack for benchmarking and optimization
  • Understanding of Google’s Android design principles and interface guidelines
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git
  • Familiarity with continuous integration
  • Strong knowledge of PHP frameworks such as Laravel (preferably) or Symphony.
  • Strong knowledge of Javascript and the frameworks NodeJS and VueJS (or
    Angular)
  • A good understanding of CSS and frameworks such as Bulma or Bootstrap
  • A good understanding of how websockets work
  • Familiarity with Redis or other queueing services
  • Strong knowledge of PostgreSQL or MySQL, preferably PostgreSQL with an
    emphasis on the PostGIS extension
  • Familiarity with whitelabeling of applications
  • A good understanding of how Docker works and working with Docker Compose
  • Experience with Linux operating systems and setting up server environments is
    advantageous
  • Troubleshooting issues in the implementation and debug builds
  • A good understanding of test driven development

Desired Skills:

  • Android
  • Android SDK
  • PHP
  • Java
  • Restful
  • Android Development
  • SQL
  • Docker
  • Linux

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.