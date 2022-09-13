Business Analyst ( Data Team )

Role description:

We’re looking for a business analyst to join our growing team to us to take data driven actions on all levels of the organization. This is an opportunity to be a key driver and stakeholder in our effort to expand our business in Africa. We’re looking for team members who can learn fast, figures things out independently and show us better ways for building complex, highly scalable systems for ecommerce.

Your responsibilities:

Work closely with the different departments to identify important questions and answer them with data

Partner with other teams to develop tooling and enable them to do analysis themselves

Automate reporting and visualization of key metrics

Create analyses that tell a “story” focused on insights, not just data

Identify opportunities for new relevant data to be captured in our databases

Provide operational support for initiatives

Apply models on large datasets to measure and predict results or outcomes

Skills That You’ll Bring:

Experience in a Business Intelligence, Engineering, Data Engineering, Data Analyst and/or Data Science role, with a focus on analyzing large data sets to solve problems

Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Engineering, or a related technical field

Entrepreneurial spirit that thrives in a fast paced environment, deals well with ambiguity and focuses on driving impact

Proven ability to work cross-functionally, building and maintaining trust with internal stakeholders

Curiosity to experiment with the most modern tools

High attention to detail including precise and effective communications

Hyper focus on and intuition for understanding the underlying needs of the business

Knowledge of SQL

Prior experience with visualization

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Data Analysis

data

