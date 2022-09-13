Data Scientist

Sep 13, 2022

Fantastic opportunity within the Banking Industry based in Johannesburg. You should have Machine learning or ML experience. Get in touch for more details.

Requirements:

  • BSc, BCom, BEng, BBusSc or equivalent NQF level 6 qualification
  • Degree in a quantitative discipline such mathematics, statistics, physics, computer science or engineering.
  • Understanding of and experience of applying machine learning methods is essential
  • Understanding of and experience of using Big Data technologies essential

Should you meet the requirements for this position, you can forward your comprehensive CV to [Email Address Removed] or fax to [Phone Number Removed];. Alternatively, you can phone Richeka on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on: [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Machine Learning
  • Big Data Technologies

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.