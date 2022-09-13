IT BA/Business/Systems Analyst (Document Management/OpenText/SharePoint) 2022_81 (TB) at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

- 4 month contract (starting September 2022 until December 2022)
- Only South African citizens my apply or Permanent Residents with an SA ID number
- Hybrid work (rotation on-site in Rosebank and from home)
- 3-5 years working experience in application of both business and systems analysis
- E-mail CV and expected rate per hour to [Email Address Removed]
A Business Analyst will be drafting of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definitions predominately within the area of Documents Management. The role entails: –
- Conducting stakeholder engagements and workshop facilitation to derive key business requirements.
- Process mapping of current and to be processes.
- Stakeholder mapping and requirements mapping.
- Perform business analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail.
- Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity.
- Identifying alternative solutions and course of action.
- Drafting use case diagrams.
- Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed.
- Ability to work closely with solution Architects and coordinating technical activities.
- Business relationship management with key stakeholders.
- Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.
- Assist in business process design.
- Analyze data and produce reports.
- Create and maintain various business requirements templates that aid in the fast and accurate capture of requirements.
- Assist with basic Microsoft SharePoint Online site set and configuration when appropriate.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor of Science Honours in Library and Information Science or equivalent degree (required).
- Working knowledge of Microsoft SharePoint (required).
- Understanding of OpenText xECM (preferred).
- Microsoft and Azure certifications (optional).
- Experience with drafting of Document Management Solutions requirements.
- IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience.
- Minimum of 3 years Business Analyst experience.
- Systems analysis skills, process mapping and requirements elicitation.
- Experience working in a Mining Company preferable.
- Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions.
- Comfortable talking about technology and presenting technological options to stakeholders.
- Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively.
- Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation.
- Proven working experience in gathering of requirements for Documents Managements solutions.
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office and Microsoft Visio.