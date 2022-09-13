IT BA/Business/Systems Analyst (Document Management/OpenText/SharePoint) 2022_81 (TB) at Mediro ICT

4 month contract (starting September 2022 until December 2022)

Only South African citizens my apply or Permanent Residents with an SA ID number

Hybrid work (rotation on-site in Rosebank and from home)

3-5 years working experience in application of both business and systems analysis

E-mail CV and expected rate per hour to [Email Address Removed]

A Business Analyst will be drafting of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definitions predominately within the area of Documents Management. The role entails: –

Conducting stakeholder engagements and workshop facilitation to derive key business requirements.

Process mapping of current and to be processes.

Stakeholder mapping and requirements mapping.

Perform business analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail.

Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity.

Identifying alternative solutions and course of action.

Drafting use case diagrams.

Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed.

Ability to work closely with solution Architects and coordinating technical activities.

Business relationship management with key stakeholders.

Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.

Assist in business process design.

Analyze data and produce reports.

Create and maintain various business requirements templates that aid in the fast and accurate capture of requirements.

Assist with basic Microsoft SharePoint Online site set and configuration when appropriate.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor of Science Honours in Library and Information Science or equivalent degree (required).

Working knowledge of Microsoft SharePoint (required).

Understanding of OpenText xECM (preferred).

Microsoft and Azure certifications (optional).

Experience with drafting of Document Management Solutions requirements.

IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience.

Minimum of 3 years Business Analyst experience.

Systems analysis skills, process mapping and requirements elicitation.

Experience working in a Mining Company preferable.

Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions.

Comfortable talking about technology and presenting technological options to stakeholders.

Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively.

Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation.

Proven working experience in gathering of requirements for Documents Managements solutions.

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office and Microsoft Visio.

