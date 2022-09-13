IT BA/Business/Systems Analyst (Document Management/OpenText/SharePoint) 2022_81 (TB) at Mediro ICT

Sep 13, 2022

  • 4 month contract (starting September 2022 until December 2022)
  • Only South African citizens my apply or Permanent Residents with an SA ID number
  • Hybrid work (rotation on-site in Rosebank and from home)
  • 3-5 years working experience in application of both business and systems analysis
  • E-mail CV and expected rate per hour to [Email Address Removed]

A Business Analyst will be drafting of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definitions predominately within the area of Documents Management. The role entails: –

  • Conducting stakeholder engagements and workshop facilitation to derive key business requirements.
  • Process mapping of current and to be processes.
  • Stakeholder mapping and requirements mapping.
  • Perform business analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail.
  • Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity.
  • Identifying alternative solutions and course of action.
  • Drafting use case diagrams.
  • Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed.
  • Ability to work closely with solution Architects and coordinating technical activities.
  • Business relationship management with key stakeholders.
  • Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.
  • Assist in business process design.
  • Analyze data and produce reports.
  • Create and maintain various business requirements templates that aid in the fast and accurate capture of requirements.
  • Assist with basic Microsoft SharePoint Online site set and configuration when appropriate.

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor of Science Honours in Library and Information Science or equivalent degree (required).
  • Working knowledge of Microsoft SharePoint (required).
  • Understanding of OpenText xECM (preferred).
  • Microsoft and Azure certifications (optional).
  • Experience with drafting of Document Management Solutions requirements.
  • IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience.
  • Minimum of 3 years Business Analyst experience.
  • Systems analysis skills, process mapping and requirements elicitation.
  • Experience working in a Mining Company preferable.
  • Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions.
  • Comfortable talking about technology and presenting technological options to stakeholders.
  • Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively.
  • Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation.
  • Proven working experience in gathering of requirements for Documents Managements solutions.
  • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office and Microsoft Visio.

