Our Client a leader in the Medical Industry is looking for an IT Support Technician
Requirements:
- Matric
- National Diploma in Information Technology
- 3 – 5 years’ relevant experience in a similar role
- Advanced Computer skills is essential
- Advanced Networking knowledge
- Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, etc.
- Experience working on Microsoft server environments
- Experience working on domain controllers / active directory
- Excellent interpersonal and communications skills are vital
Key Outputs:
- Install and test new software
- Ensure functionality of the company’s core software system.
- Ensure data integrity and data backups are in place
- Ensure anti-virus software is updated, properly configured and installed on all relevant servers and workstations
- Maintain servers and network hardware
- Maintain computer peripheral equipment, e.g. scanners, printers, projectors, etc.
- Maintain wired and wireless networks, desktops and server computers
- Diagnose and troubleshoot hardware problems
- Setup and install computer equipment
- Set up and maintain backup system for file servers and in-office desktop computers.
- Troubleshoot and solve common computer problems (general software, email and internet, related issues)
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Support
- Technician