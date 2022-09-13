IT Support Technician

Sep 13, 2022

Our Client a leader in the Medical Industry is looking for an IT Support Technician
Requirements:

  • Matric

  • National Diploma in Information Technology

  • 3 – 5 years’ relevant experience in a similar role

  • Advanced Computer skills is essential

  • Advanced Networking knowledge

  • Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, etc.

  • Experience working on Microsoft server environments

  • Experience working on domain controllers / active directory

  • Excellent interpersonal and communications skills are vital

Key Outputs:

  • Install and test new software

  • Ensure functionality of the company’s core software system.

  • Ensure data integrity and data backups are in place

  • Ensure anti-virus software is updated, properly configured and installed on all relevant servers and workstations

  • Maintain servers and network hardware

  • Maintain computer peripheral equipment, e.g. scanners, printers, projectors, etc.

  • Maintain wired and wireless networks, desktops and server computers

  • Diagnose and troubleshoot hardware problems

  • Setup and install computer equipment

  • Set up and maintain backup system for file servers and in-office desktop computers.

  • Troubleshoot and solve common computer problems (general software, email and internet, related issues)

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • Support
  • Technician

