IT Support Technician

Our Client a leader in the Medical Industry is looking for an IT Support Technician

Requirements:

Matric

National Diploma in Information Technology

3 – 5 years’ relevant experience in a similar role

Advanced Computer skills is essential

Advanced Networking knowledge

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, etc.

Experience working on Microsoft server environments

Experience working on domain controllers / active directory

Excellent interpersonal and communications skills are vital

Key Outputs:

Install and test new software

Ensure functionality of the company’s core software system.

Ensure data integrity and data backups are in place

Ensure anti-virus software is updated, properly configured and installed on all relevant servers and workstations

Maintain servers and network hardware

Maintain computer peripheral equipment, e.g. scanners, printers, projectors, etc.

Maintain wired and wireless networks, desktops and server computers

Diagnose and troubleshoot hardware problems

Setup and install computer equipment

Set up and maintain backup system for file servers and in-office desktop computers.

Troubleshoot and solve common computer problems (general software, email and internet, related issues)

