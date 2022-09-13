Project Manager (Retail) – Western Cape Brackenfell

Sep 13, 2022

One of the biggest Retailers in South Africa are on the look-out for a Senior Project Manager with deep Retail and SAP experience to join their dynamic team.

Location and Model – Cape Town and On-Site with remote working on rotational basis

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.
  • Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2
  • Must come from a Retail background
  • Must have implemented SAP Projects in a Retail space
  • Strong Stakeholder Management management
  • Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
  • Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)
  • Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Job Objectives:

  • Project initiation – Project charter
  • Project planning – Project management plan including:

o Project schedule
o Project budget
o Project quality plan
o Risk management plan

  • Monitoring and controlling of project execution:

o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log
o Project status reports
o Project steering committee presentation

  • Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

Apply now for more information 🙂

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • Retail
  • SAP
  • Stakeholder management
  • Project planning
  • SAP Projects
  • PMP
  • Prince 2
  • PMBOK

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.