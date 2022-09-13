Project Manager (Retail) – Western Cape Brackenfell

One of the biggest Retailers in South Africa are on the look-out for a Senior Project Manager with deep Retail and SAP experience to join their dynamic team.
Location and Model – Cape Town and On-Site with remote working on rotational basis
The ideal candidate should have:
- Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.
- Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2
- Must come from a Retail background
- Must have implemented SAP Projects in a Retail space
- Strong Stakeholder Management management
- Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
- Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)
- Good knowledge of the Retail business environment
Job Objectives:
- Project initiation – Project charter
- Project planning – Project management plan including:
o Project schedule
o Project budget
o Project quality plan
o Risk management plan
- Monitoring and controlling of project execution:
o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log
o Project status reports
o Project steering committee presentation
- Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover
Apply now for more information 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Retail
- SAP
- Stakeholder management
- Project planning
- SAP Projects
- PMP
- Prince 2
- PMBOK
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma