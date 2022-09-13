Senior Project Manager (BI and Data) – Western Cape Brackenfell

Sep 13, 2022

Our client who is a massive name in the retail space are on the hunt for a Senior Project Manager with BI/Data experience to join their fantastic team.

Location and Model – Cape Town and The suitable candidate will have to be On-Site.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.
  • Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2
  • Knowledge/experience of data/business intelligence projects and also retail will be a bonus.
  • Strong stakeholder management and ability to work with ambiguity and define solutions.
  • Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
  • Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)
  • Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Job Objectives:

  • Project initiation – Project charter
  • Project planning – Project management plan including:

o Project schedule
o Project budget
o Project quality plan
o Risk management plan

  • Monitoring and controlling of project execution:

o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log
o Project status reports
o Project steering committee presentation

  • Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

Apply now for more information 🙂

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • Business Intelligence
  • BI
  • Data
  • Data analytics
  • Prince 2
  • PMBOK
  • Agile
  • Retail

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.