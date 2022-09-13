Senior Project Manager (BI and Data) – Western Cape Brackenfell

Our client who is a massive name in the retail space are on the hunt for a Senior Project Manager with BI/Data experience to join their fantastic team.
Location and Model – Cape Town and The suitable candidate will have to be On-Site.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.
- Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2
- Knowledge/experience of data/business intelligence projects and also retail will be a bonus.
- Strong stakeholder management and ability to work with ambiguity and define solutions.
- Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
- Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)
- Good knowledge of the Retail business environment
Job Objectives:
- Project initiation – Project charter
- Project planning – Project management plan including:
o Project schedule
o Project budget
o Project quality plan
o Risk management plan
- Monitoring and controlling of project execution:
o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log
o Project status reports
o Project steering committee presentation
- Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover
Apply now for more information 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Business Intelligence
- BI
- Data
- Data analytics
- Prince 2
- PMBOK
- Agile
- Retail
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma