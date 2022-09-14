AWS Data Engineer

Sep 14, 2022

South Africa’s leading Automotive giant is looking for dedicated AWS data Engineers with 8+ years exp in the data engineering field to join their team on a hybrid working model.

Required skills:

  • AWS QuickSight
  • Terraform
  • Python 3x
  • SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL
  • Py Spark
  • Boto3
  • ETL
  • Docker
  • Linux / Unix
  • Big Data
  • Powershell / Bash

Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):

  • Glue
  • CloudWatch
  • SNS
  • Athena
  • S3
  • Kinesis Streams
  • Lambda
  • DynamoDB
  • Step Function
  • Param Store
  • Secrets Manager
  • Code Build/Pipeline
  • CloudFormation

Let me help you get your next great venture!

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Python
  • SQL
  • ETL
  • Docker

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.