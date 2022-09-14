AWS Data Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

South Africa’s leading Automotive giant is looking for dedicated AWS data Engineers with 8+ years exp in the data engineering field to join their team on a hybrid working model.

Required skills:

AWS QuickSight

Terraform

Python 3x

SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL

Py Spark

Boto3

ETL

Docker

Linux / Unix

Big Data

Powershell / Bash

Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):

Glue

CloudWatch

SNS

Athena

S3

Kinesis Streams

Lambda

DynamoDB

Step Function

Param Store

Secrets Manager

Code Build/Pipeline

CloudFormation

Let me help you get your next great venture!

Desired Skills:

AWS

Python

SQL

ETL

Docker

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position