Intermediate Business Analyst

To extract, define, structure and transform business and user requirements and associated business processes into a business system representation (business solution model) to support the design, development and qualification of solution systems. Solution systems are typically deployed in existing operational environments and more than often, in a system-of-systems context. To this end, models are required to clearly contextualize solutions in these wider external environments.

This role also requires the ability to apply best practice business analysis during all phases of the project lifecycle and will include performing detailed requirements analysis, and documenting processes and requirements. The business analyst will join the project team and work alongside other business analysts

Desired Skills:

Software testing/QA

UX

BA

Engineers

Test Analysts

Devs

PM

Sparx Enterprise Architect

presentation

written

verb

problem-solving and critical thinking skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Tertiary qualification in Commerce, Informatics or Information Systems.

– Business Analysis DiplomaCertification

– 3-5 years’ work experience as a Business Analyst with exposure to large scale enterprise software solutions

– Engage with stakeholders to elicit and facilitate discussions/workshops to understand requirements

– Ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions

– Requirements analysis and modelling using UML methods

– Perform formal presentations to the client and team (UX, BA, Engineers, Test Analysts, Devs, PM)

– Good understanding of the SDLC and the role of the business analyst, from initiation and Requirements management, until the transition into the target operational environment.

– Good working experience in developing and applying UML models (preferably in Sparx Enterprise Architect or similar)

– Knowledge of Software testing/QA

– Knowledge of Function Point Measurement/Analysis (an advantage)

