Intermediate Software Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:An Australia-based FinTech company seeks an ambitious Intermediate Software Developer to join their team remotely. The ideal candidate must have 2+ years’ experience, must be competent in at least one programming language, and must have experience working with a SQL Database, web and TC/IP networking knowledge, and experience in fault finding bugs and writing resilient [URL Removed]

2+ years’ experience in a programming language or web application programming.

Competent with at least one programming language (preferably C/Python/Java).

Storing and reading data from a SQL database.

Web and TCP/IP networking knowledge to communicate and interface with services over the web or internal network.

General skills in fault finding bugs and writing resilient software.

Advantageous –

Go programming language experience.

Knowledge about bank acquiring and EFTPOS technologies.

TECH STACK:

Go programming language.

HTML, CSS, JavaScript and Node.js.

MySQL and MS SQL database.

ATTRIBUTES:

Drive to keep on learning new things.

Self-starter.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application [URL Removed] applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Intermediate

Software

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position