Lead Front End Developer at iLaunch

Sep 14, 2022

  • Develop the frontend strategy and provides the design direction
  • Define and implement the frontend architecture principles and standards
  • Considering code standards and style guides
  • Sets the workflows for the Frontend Development teams

Our client, a leading Financial Services client is currently looking to employ a Front End Architect / Lead Front End Developer to design and document the frontend architecture to enable large-scale, consistent, scalable front-end applications for the platform.Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12 / Matric
  • Tertiary Qualification – IT Diploma / Degree
  • Min 5 years’ experience as Senior Front-End Developer coupled with working on various projects
  • Experience in the design of a micro-frontend strategy and the deployment thereof.
  • Technologies: Git and Social Coding Platforms such as Bitbucket, Github, Gitlab and related, Configuration tools : Rollup, Webpack and related, Package management: npm, yarn, etc.
  • Development tools such as: HTML, CSS, Pre-Processors such as LESS, SASS, WCAG2.0 AA, AAA, JavaScript, [URL Removed] Angular, React, TypeScript., REST API Services

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.