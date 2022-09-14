Lead Front End Developer at iLaunch

Develop the frontend strategy and provides the design direction

Define and implement the frontend architecture principles and standards

Considering code standards and style guides

Sets the workflows for the Frontend Development teams

Our client, a leading Financial Services client is currently looking to employ a Front End Architect / Lead Front End Developer to design and document the frontend architecture to enable large-scale, consistent, scalable front-end applications for the platform.Minimum Requirements

Grade 12 / Matric

Tertiary Qualification – IT Diploma / Degree

Min 5 years’ experience as Senior Front-End Developer coupled with working on various projects

Experience in the design of a micro-frontend strategy and the deployment thereof.

Technologies: Git and Social Coding Platforms such as Bitbucket, Github, Gitlab and related, Configuration tools : Rollup, Webpack and related, Package management: npm, yarn, etc.

Development tools such as: HTML, CSS, Pre-Processors such as LESS, SASS, WCAG2.0 AA, AAA, JavaScript, [URL Removed] Angular, React, TypeScript., REST API Services

Learn more/Apply for this position