Senior Software Developer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Review current coding practices, as well as implementing and maintaining improvement.
Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analysing development requirements
Align and build capabilities and services in line with strategic projects and architecture
Our client a leading Financial Services Company is currently looking to employ a Senior Software Developer to join their dynamic team
Minimum Requirements
A relevant tertiary qualification
Expert C# development experience
PHP Development Experience
Strong Angular, Bootstrap, knowledge of jQuery experience
Experience with CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development
SQL experience
Agile / Scrum experience