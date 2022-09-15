Business Analyst at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Sep 15, 2022

Well Known Financial Services Company is looking to employ an experienced Business Analyst with strong relationship building skills, high attention to detail and ability to manage well in a pressured environment.

  • Analysing and optimising business processes.
  • Documenting requirements and verifying requirements with the business.
  • Assisting with the implementation of new processes and IT systems.
  • Communicating deliverables to stakeholders.

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Tertiary Qualification – BA Diploma or equivalent
  • Min 3 years business analysis experience essential preferably gained within a Financial Services environment
  • Must be familiar with the Agile Methodology

