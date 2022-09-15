Cloud Developer

Role:

Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions that will be deployed to the cloud;

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions;

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing platform.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications.

Who we are looking for:

Skills

Minimum of 2 years work experience in a software development role using C#.NET & MS SQL;

Strong .NET platform knowledge;

Experience with Microsoft Web Technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF);

Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice;

Experience in domain driven design (DDD);

Experience in test driven development (TDD);

Azure development experience (Advantageous);

.NET Core development experience (Advantageous);

Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous (Advantageous);

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines (Advantageous);

Restful service experience – (Advantageous);

Qualifications

Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training;

Special Requirements:

Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)

Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)

Must have own and reliable transport.

Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work

Clear Criminal and Credit Record

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

.Net

ASP.Net

Web API

