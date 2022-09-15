Cloud Developer

Sep 15, 2022

Role:

  • Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions that will be deployed to the cloud;
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions;
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing platform.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications.

Who we are looking for:
Skills

  • Minimum of 2 years work experience in a software development role using C#.NET & MS SQL;
  • Strong .NET platform knowledge;
  • Experience with Microsoft Web Technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF);
  • Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice;
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD);
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD);
  • Azure development experience (Advantageous);
  • .NET Core development experience (Advantageous);
  • Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous (Advantageous);
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines (Advantageous);
  • Restful service experience – (Advantageous);

Qualifications

  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training;

Special Requirements:

  • Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)
  • Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)
  • Must have own and reliable transport.
  • Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work
  • Clear Criminal and Credit Record

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SQL
  • .Net
  • ASP.Net
  • Web API

