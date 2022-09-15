DevOps QA Tester – Gauteng Menlyn

Role:

Conduct testing of new and existing software before it goes into production

You will plan, design, and build sophisticated automated text fixtures and systems for The company’s products and programmes

You will work on the automation quality assurance efforts for software development projects, including a review of technical specifications and user stories.

The DevOps Quality Assurance Engineer works closely with software developers, product owners, scrum masters and business stakeholders. You will execute and maintain automated test scripts, provide documentation for testing methodologies and tools, reports automation results and ensures a focused, methodical approach to automation testing. In addition, the Automation Quality Assurance Engineer monitors progress of the automation QA efforts of internal and external QA resources.

Who we are looking for:

Experience & Skills Required

Minimum of 3 years in a QA Software Testing role

Minimum of 3 years in a Manual Testing role and with at least 1 year DevOps experience;

OR

Minimum of 2 – 3 years within a DevOps Automation QA role.

Hands-on experience using industry standard DevOps tools (CI/CD, Git, Bamboo, Jenkins).

Automation testing using Testcomplete and ReadyAPI.

Experience in build automation test suit using rest assured (Advantageous).

Creation of testcases

Documentation on testing

Clear and precise communication skills – verbal and in writing

Financial transaction knowledge

Updating and maintaining logs

Knowledge of cloud technologies and cloud infrastructure, PCF assured (Advantageous).

Familiar with Micro-service architectures. Decoupled systems and how to build them.

Detail-oriented, with excellent analytical, technical and problem-solving skills.

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills.

Strong documentation and presentation skills.

The ability to work well independently or on a team.

Ability to communicate effectively with developers, quality assurance site reliability engineers.

Experience writing technical documentation for a technical audience.

Strong commitment to customer service and service enablement.

Payment domain knowledge is a plus.

Strong understanding of the web services, highly scalable web servers, caching servers, REST and SOAP

Clear and precise communication skills – verbal and in writing

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Computer Science or related field

Certifications / Licenses in any of the following: ITIL, ISTQB, II, IAT, DNS, RHCSA, MCSA, SAFE, AWS, SSL

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Special Requirements:

Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)

Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)

Must have own and reliable transport.

Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work

Clear Criminal and Credit Record

Desired Skills:

Testing

Automation

DevOps

Learn more/Apply for this position