Tax Business Analyst

Sep 15, 2022

Are you looking for an exciting and stable fixed term position with one of the major Financial / IT company’s in the industry (hybrid working):
Our client is looking for the ideal candidate to conduct detailed analysis of business needs, taking into consideration processes and technology systems. Together with a range of business, technical, and technology stakeholders, you will help design and implement innovative solutions to meet the Operational Tax business objectives.

  • Document all AS-IS Tax relevant procedures and Responsible for detailed business

  • experience in Business System analysis

  • Agile methodology experience

  • SQL, Visio, Oracle, JIRA experience

  • 5 years of experience in tax, Income tax, Employees tax, corporate tax, Capital gains tax and VAT

  • Proven ability to meet tight deadlines, identifying and minimizing system risk and delivering to internal and external clients

  • Theoretical and practical tax knowledge
    Analytical thinking
    Good Communications skills
    Team Player
    Client management skills
    Excellent interpersonal skills
    Excellent attention to detail
    Time management skills
    Training skills

  • A passion and aptitude for architectural thinking, and the ability to design new technology solutions which will form steppingstones toward a future strategic system architecture

  • A passion and aptitude for data technology, and the desire to bring innovative solutions and thinking

  • Relevant Degree (Taxation, Accounting, Finance or equivalent)

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in tax and analysis, ideally in investment platform, asset management or financial planning contexts.

  • Completion of Business Analyst certification, extensive business system analysis experience is

  • Previous API development and implementation experience is highly desirable.

  • Keen interest in business systems rather than purely technical ambitions

If this is you, please apply

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle
  • Jira
  • SQL
  • Visio

