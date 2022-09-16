Backend Developer

PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB

The Backend Developer is responsible for performing the back-end development life-cycle

activities including

– Collaborating with the product owner on compilation of user business requirement

– Translation of the above into a technical specification and impact analysis of the

solution

– Implementation of the technical specification including unit testing

– User documentation

– Post development system training

– Product maintenance & enhancements

SKILLS REQUIRED

Good verbal and written communication skills

Good interpersonal and team working skills

Creative thinking and problem-solving skills

Critical thinking and reasoning skills

Tenacity to pursue finding solutions to complex problems

Ability and willingness to learn from and share skills with colleagues

Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines

Ability to complete work within estimated time constraints

Time management skills to handle multiple task assignments and prioritize work

appropriately

The drive and natural tendency to keep your technology skills up to date

Experience in Agile/Scrum methodology advantageous

Ability to develop code and supporting unit tests. (Coverage assessment, mocking)

Must be aware of software design patterns

Knowledge of the Test-Driven Development

QUALIFICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGIES REQUIRED

IT Qualification (degree/diploma) will be an advantage

Languages / Frameworks:

o C#

o .Net Core 3.1 (Targeting .NET 6)

o WebApi, REST

o Entity Framework Core

o SQL

o Cloud knowledge

? Azure / Google / AWS

? Kubernetes

? Docker

? CI/CD Pipelines

o Source Control (Git)

The following will be advantageous:

o Distributed Computing Experience (Microservices)

o Enterprise Level Logging Knowledge (EG ELK Stack / AppInsights)

o Service Bus Tech (RabbitMQ / Azure Service Bus)

o Event Driven Architecture

o Domain Driven Design (DDD)

o Security OAuth / OIDC / Identity Server 4

o Service Stack OrmLite

o .Net Framework 4.7.2+

o HTML 5 / CSS 3, XML, JSON, Azure SQL

o Angular 2+

o DevOps mindset

o Azure Devops (Pipeline)

o Atlassian Suite (Jira, Confluence)

o Delphi 10+

Agile / scrum methodologies

Knowledge and understanding of OO design principles

Financial System and/or mobile development experience advantageous

Client and Server development experience

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

WebApi REST

Entity Framework

SQL

Cloud

Azure

Google

AWS

Kubernetes

Docker

CI/CD Pipelines

Source Control (Git)

HTML

CSS

XML

JSON

Azure SQL

Angular

Devops

Azure DevOps

Jira

Confluence

Delphi

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

