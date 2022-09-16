Backend Developer

Sep 16, 2022

PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB
The Backend Developer is responsible for performing the back-end development life-cycle
activities including
– Collaborating with the product owner on compilation of user business requirement
– Translation of the above into a technical specification and impact analysis of the
solution
– Implementation of the technical specification including unit testing
– User documentation
– Post development system training
– Product maintenance & enhancements

SKILLS REQUIRED

  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Good interpersonal and team working skills
  • Creative thinking and problem-solving skills
  • Critical thinking and reasoning skills
  • Tenacity to pursue finding solutions to complex problems
  • Ability and willingness to learn from and share skills with colleagues
  • Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines
  • Ability to complete work within estimated time constraints
  • Time management skills to handle multiple task assignments and prioritize work

appropriately

  • The drive and natural tendency to keep your technology skills up to date
  • Experience in Agile/Scrum methodology advantageous
  • Ability to develop code and supporting unit tests. (Coverage assessment, mocking)
  • Must be aware of software design patterns
  • Knowledge of the Test-Driven Development

QUALIFICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGIES REQUIRED

  • IT Qualification (degree/diploma) will be an advantage
  • Languages / Frameworks:

o C#
o .Net Core 3.1 (Targeting .NET 6)
o WebApi, REST
o Entity Framework Core
o SQL
o Cloud knowledge
? Azure / Google / AWS
? Kubernetes
? Docker
? CI/CD Pipelines
o Source Control (Git)

  • The following will be advantageous:

o Distributed Computing Experience (Microservices)
o Enterprise Level Logging Knowledge (EG ELK Stack / AppInsights)
o Service Bus Tech (RabbitMQ / Azure Service Bus)
o Event Driven Architecture
o Domain Driven Design (DDD)
o Security OAuth / OIDC / Identity Server 4
o Service Stack OrmLite
o .Net Framework 4.7.2+
o HTML 5 / CSS 3, XML, JSON, Azure SQL
o Angular 2+
o DevOps mindset
o Azure Devops (Pipeline)
o Atlassian Suite (Jira, Confluence)
o Delphi 10+

  • Agile / scrum methodologies
  • Knowledge and understanding of OO design principles
  • Financial System and/or mobile development experience advantageous
  • Client and Server development experience

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

