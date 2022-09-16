PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB
The Backend Developer is responsible for performing the back-end development life-cycle
activities including
– Collaborating with the product owner on compilation of user business requirement
– Translation of the above into a technical specification and impact analysis of the
solution
– Implementation of the technical specification including unit testing
– User documentation
– Post development system training
– Product maintenance & enhancements
SKILLS REQUIRED
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Good interpersonal and team working skills
- Creative thinking and problem-solving skills
- Critical thinking and reasoning skills
- Tenacity to pursue finding solutions to complex problems
- Ability and willingness to learn from and share skills with colleagues
- Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines
- Ability to complete work within estimated time constraints
- Time management skills to handle multiple task assignments and prioritize work
appropriately
- The drive and natural tendency to keep your technology skills up to date
- Experience in Agile/Scrum methodology advantageous
- Ability to develop code and supporting unit tests. (Coverage assessment, mocking)
- Must be aware of software design patterns
- Knowledge of the Test-Driven Development
QUALIFICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGIES REQUIRED
- IT Qualification (degree/diploma) will be an advantage
- Languages / Frameworks:
o C#
o .Net Core 3.1 (Targeting .NET 6)
o WebApi, REST
o Entity Framework Core
o SQL
o Cloud knowledge
? Azure / Google / AWS
? Kubernetes
? Docker
? CI/CD Pipelines
o Source Control (Git)
- The following will be advantageous:
o Distributed Computing Experience (Microservices)
o Enterprise Level Logging Knowledge (EG ELK Stack / AppInsights)
o Service Bus Tech (RabbitMQ / Azure Service Bus)
o Event Driven Architecture
o Domain Driven Design (DDD)
o Security OAuth / OIDC / Identity Server 4
o Service Stack OrmLite
o .Net Framework 4.7.2+
o HTML 5 / CSS 3, XML, JSON, Azure SQL
o Angular 2+
o DevOps mindset
o Azure Devops (Pipeline)
o Atlassian Suite (Jira, Confluence)
o Delphi 10+
- Agile / scrum methodologies
- Knowledge and understanding of OO design principles
- Financial System and/or mobile development experience advantageous
- Client and Server development experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree