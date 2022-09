SAP Consultant (Plant Maintenance) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our Client works with specialized skills across more than 40 industries and seeks a SAP Plant Maintenance Functional Consultant to join their team.

A minimum of 10 years experience is required.

You will be responsible for solution design, build, testing and deployment.

Experience with SAP Fiori is required.

Desired Skills:

SAP PM

S4/Hana

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

