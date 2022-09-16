Solutions Architect at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus in the telecommunications and payment gateway sector. With 20 years of proven success and phenomenal growth, this client has an incredible training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile in approach, highly qualified and awesome people. Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where you are encouraged to participate, contribute and your opinion will be valued. Each person is encouraged to be themselves. For those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts.

Building / integrating information systems to meet the company’s needs.

Assessing the current systems architecture and working with technical staff to recommend solutions to improve it.

Resolving technical problems as they arise.

Providing supervision / guidance to development teams.

Keeping stakeholders informed with the technical solutions being implemented and any issues that need to be addressed.

Assessing the business impact that certain technical choices have.

Providing updates to stakeholders on product development processes, costs and budgets.

Relevant degree or diploma in IT, Computer Science and Engineering.

Experience in Engineering and Data Architecture design.

In-depth understanding of coding and scripting languages (Java, Python, Apache stack, Kafka, Spark, Kubernetes, bash).

Sound knowledge of various operating systems and databases (Postgres, Oracle, MongoDB, Linux).

Strong cloud integration and design experience (Azure, AWS, GCP).

Data Management.

Software Development LifeCycle.

Big Data Analytics.

Experience with enterprise architecture.

Understanding of IT security, infrastructure, and governance.

Understanding of Machine learning models and feature designs.

Previous Project Management experience would be advantageous.

