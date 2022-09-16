Test Analyst – Western Cape Brackenfell

One of the biggest names in the retail space are on the look out for a Test Analyst to join their fantastic team.
Location and Model – Cape Town and it is a Hybrid Model.
Contract type – 12 Month with a view to extend.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or a related fieldFormal software testing training (e.g. ISEB, ISTQB.)
Experience:
- +3 years’ experience as a Test Analyst with demonstrable experience with manual testing, Postman, SQL experience, and testing in an Agile environment.
- Strong knowledge of functional testing, system testing, integration testing, regression testing. Thorough knowledge of structured test methods and processes.
- Proven experience in testing complex user interfaces. Excellent understanding of testing concepts and the role of QA within Agile development methodology / Scrum management techniques. Experience with API testing,
- Automated testing tools, and Remedy or similar CM experience Desirable.
- Testing experience in a retail / financial environment. Knowledge of systems performance testing, user acceptance testing.
- Experience in testing using an automated test tool such as Postman, QC and QTP/Selenium/Test Complete/Robot Framework or any other.
Apply now for more information.
Desired Skills:
- Test Analyst
- Testing
- ISEB
- ISTQB
- SQL
- Postman
- QC
- Selenium
- Retail
- Financial
- API
- Agile
- Scrum
- CM
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate