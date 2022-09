Application Support Specialist – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

We are looking for an Application Support Specialist with minimum 3 years’ experience.

The successful candidate:

Needs to be able to know their way around SQL to do SQL Investigations

Third line application support

Pull and update and invest logs

Write complex queries to pull data from databases

Remote work model with stable internet connection (critical for a 100% remote role)

Location preference – South Africa

Please get in contact

Desired Skills:

Queries

Databases

SQL

Applications

Support

Updates

