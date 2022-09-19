Business Analyst at Fempower Personnel – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client has an opportunity available for a Business Analyst. Our client is on the forefront in terms of developing, improving and installing recognition software. Our client is an international group who is seeking a global minded thinker.
Requirements:
- 5+ years’ experience in Business Analysis or a similar role.
- Our client seeks a exceptional analytical and conceptual thinker
- Ability to influence stakeholders and clients to determine acceptable solutions.
- Experience with UML tools – Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus
- Experience working in an Agile development environment.
- Experience working with project management tools JIRA, Asana, Redmine
- Track record of following through with commitments.
- Knowledge of Version Control.
- Software development experience.
- Experience in Databases. – modeling and querying
- Have an analytical way of thinking and be able to explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.
- Knowledge of Git, Bitbucket and SVN