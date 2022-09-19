Business Analyst at Fempower Personnel – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client has an opportunity available for a Business Analyst. Our client is on the forefront in terms of developing, improving and installing recognition software. Our client is an international group who is seeking a global minded thinker.

Requirements:

5+ years’ experience in Business Analysis or a similar role.

Our client seeks a exceptional analytical and conceptual thinker

Ability to influence stakeholders and clients to determine acceptable solutions.

Experience with UML tools – Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus

Experience working in an Agile development environment.

Experience working with project management tools JIRA, Asana, Redmine

Track record of following through with commitments.

Knowledge of Version Control.

Software development experience.

Experience in Databases. – modeling and querying

Have an analytical way of thinking and be able to explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.

Knowledge of Git, Bitbucket and SVN

