SAP Authorisations Consultant

The SAP Authorisation Consultant is responsible for the day-to-day activities associated with administering and controlling the user authorisation across all SAP landscapes. The role will manage all logs within the authorisation space and play a role in the design and implementation of new authorisations for the enterprise. This will include Fiori Authorisation as well. This role will encompass both technology and process aspects with a focus of owning change management and continuous improvement across the organisation.
Responsibilities include:
- Incident Management: Administration of authorisation calls via SAP Solution Manager or SAP GRC. Troubleshoot & resolve security issues and provide configuration fixes based on issues.
- Support access provisioning process to allow user access requests via SAP GRC.
- Resolution of SAP authorisation support calls within agreed SLAs.
- Day to day administration: creating new users, assigning access, unlocking users, assignment of position-based authorisations, troubleshooting SAP authorisation errors, etc.
- Running SAP access and GRC reports as required.
- Raising requests for changes on SAP Solution Manager.
- Responsible for role design and role testing in the QA system i.e. role build, drafting test scripts for UAT, creating new tester profiles, assigning access.
- Hosting of Workshops for Super user Role Usage and Management of Super users Understand the business requirements to perform the role engineering in line with industry best practice.
- Design, develop & configure security solutions to meet business requirements adhering to industry best practices.
- Collaborate with project teams to ensure that security solutions are integrated into SAP GRC.
- Support QA, UAT & other testing activities performed by different teams.
- Documentation and delivery of Custom Concepts for Compliant User & Role Administration.
- Create transition/deployment plans that includes step-by-step instructions to enable support teams post go-live.
- Identify and evaluate business & technology risks. Raise risk awareness & make recommendations to mitigate these risks.
- Propose security guidelines, access policies, disaster recovery plan, business continuity roadmap (work closely with information security consultants and internal auditors or risk management teams).
- Ability to innovate & learn new skills as required in supporting a continually changing technical environment.
- Ensure SAP note/ enhancement pack implementations (Functional & Security).
- Any other ad hoc duties as required by management.
- This position requires a strong customer service attitude, attention to detail and quality, the ability to multi-task, a team focus, strong interpersonal skills and adherence to firm IT standards and change management procedures.
Minimum Education/ Experience- NQF level 6 certification or above- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in global industry or IT environment.- Minimum of 5 years’ experience with SAP with a focus on supporting and configuring SAP Access Control.- Good understanding on concepts of Segregation of Duties (SoD).- Advanced knowledge of composite roles, template users, position-based roles, task-value role mapping, etc.- Sap S4 knowledge/ exposure advantageous.- Knowledge and application of relevant IT best practices.- Knowledge of IT Service Management principles and frameworks (ITIL 3).- Knowledge of project & programme management including methods and tools.- Ability to balance the demands of projects, customer expectations, support, and operational requirements in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision.- Ability to translate business needs to technical resources and to communicate and simplify complex technical information for non-technical users.- Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).- The successful candidate must demonstrate good interpersonal, communication, team building, issue resolution, project coordination and leadership skills.- The successful candidate must have strong analytical and problem-solving skills with high attention to detail.
Desired Skills:
- SAP S4