Scrum Master – Gauteng Pretoria

Our Client is looking for a SCRUM Master to join their Organisation
Area/Location: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria
Education & Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in engineering, computer science, or information systems, or related field required.
- Scrum Master Certification
Requirements:
- Minimum of 4 – 5 years’ experience within a dedicated SCRUM driven role
- Experience managing multiple Teams in a Large Corporate environment. Managing minimum 4 – 5 [Email Address Removed] sizes from 4 – 6 plus.
- Basic understanding of software engineering best practices, and basic architecture concepts like service orientated architecture and object orientated analysis and design
- Willing to get your hands dirty and work with the BA, Developers & Testers on technical requirements etc – (non-functional). Must be very hands-on in terms of Software Development/Engineering tools, testing, UAT, SQL Scripting, etc.
- Understanding of software development project management, particularly for application development
- Computer literate, including competency with Jira
- Experienced working with different frameworks within Agile, particularly Scrum and Kanban
- Must have experience in LEAN Methodology:
- Solid understanding of Lean and Lean principles and the ability to propagate this into the teams and the organization
- Familiarity with common online and e-commerce concepts, tools and technologies
- Interest in future technologies and trends
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Exhibits Lean-Agile leadership
- Management of large multiple SCRUM Teams
- Facilitates the team’s progress toward team goals
- Monitor and improve performance in the areas of quality, predictability, flow, and
- Help the team focus on daily and sprint goals in the context of Program Increment (PI) Objectives.
- Teaches problem-solving techniques and helps the team become better problem-solvers for
- Facilitates meetings – all team meetings, including Daily Stand-up, Sprint Planning, Review, and
- Supports the Product Owner – helps the Product Owner in their efforts to creating and managing the backlog
- Eliminates impediments
- Help foster a culture of technical discipline and craftsmanship that is the hallmark of effective Agile teams.
- Builds a high-performing team – Focuses on ever-improving team dynamics and performance.
- Helps the team manage team conflict
- Helps coordinate inter-team dependencies through coordination with other teams – The Scrum Master is typically the representative in the Scrum of Scrums (SoS)
- Helps the team understand how to estimate Stories, Features and Capabilities
Skills Competencies:
- Excellent people management and leadership skills
- Innovative solution finding/ problem solving skills
- Assessing and managing conflict abilities
- Highly self-motivated and resourceful
- Excellent cross-functional communication skills, including both written and verbal
- Comfortable working within a fast- paced, dynamic environment
- Ability to multi-task in time-critical situations
Role :
- Managing communication between agile teams and product owners of internal and external business units to develop software that supports business needs
- Developing and documenting software requirements in collaboration with the product owners
- Leading development delivery within timelines
- Establishing and maintaining excellent working relationships with all developers and sponsors, while managing time and costs
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Master
- UAT
- SQL Scripting