Senior Full Stack Developer (C#.Net React) (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A global Software Specialist in the Cinema sector seeks the coding expertise of a forward-thinking Senior Full Stack Developer with strong C#, ASP.Net & React skills to join its team. You will be an advocate for technologies and tools, you will own larger features and projects, and you will be skilled at collaborating with wider stakeholders such as Product Owners, Business Analysts, and Engineering Managers. You will also be focused on Continuous Improvement. The ideal candidate will have experience with modern Agile software development and be experienced in leading team quality and productivity through whiteboarding, peer programming, code reviews, mentoring, and of course your own development. Your tech toolset must include C#, ASP.Net MVC, ReactJS, AJAX, SPA, SEO, cross-browser, various JS frameworks, REST API design / integration, CSS including server-side pre-processing such as LESS, SASS SQL Server, CMS – Umbraco preferred & Windows Server/IIS.REQUIREMENTS:

Expert C#, ASP.Net MVC, ReactJS, with Angular exposure a plus.

Advanced Web Development including AJAX, SPA, SEO, cross-browser, various JS frameworks, REST API design / integration, CSS including server-side pre-processing such as LESS, SASS.

Strong SQL Server.

Experience working with CMS, Umbraco preferred.

Experience with Windows Server / IIS

Experience working within an Agile SDLC.

Nice-to-haves –

eCommerce experience.

Azure / AWS.

Cloud / Microservices / SaaS.

Containerisation with Docker & Kubernetes.

DevOps / Deployment / Virtualisation.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication, organisational, or mentoring skills.

You enjoy working in a tight-knit team in a collaborative environment and you will be a champion of Getting It Done.

