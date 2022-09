Analyst (ECM) at Omnia (Pty) LTD

Overview

Analyse and maintain all ECM data in an electronic data base and issue reports on equipment health. All activities, roles and responsibilities are aligned to the world class (manufacturing) philosophy, principles and practices.

Qualifications

Matric (Maths and Science)

Red Seal – Mechanical (Fitter)

Certified Cat 2 Equipment Condition Monitoring

Certified Cat 3 Equipment Condition Monitoring (Will be an advantage)

Experience

2-5 Years’ Experience in a Maintenance Environment as an ECM Technician Level 2

ECM Software Experience (Vibration Monitoring and Camera, Ultrasonic)

Duties

Equipment Condition Monitoring:

Take ECM Readings and Measurements in Field for ECM Elements (Plant)

Analyse readings and Measurements for ECM Elements

Coordinate Service Providers for Analyses of ECM Elements

Work in ECM database

Do reporting in Sharepoint

Follow-up on feedback and problematic equipment

Report Plant Health Conditions

Equipment Condition Monitoring Work Processes:

Work according to ECM Work Processes

Work according to ECM Work Processes as per AC centre of excellence

Job CompetenciesKnowledge

Familiar / Competent in Microsoft Office

Core Behavioural Competencies

Decision making

Teamwork

Work standards

Reliability

Motivation of self and others

Adaptability

Problem-solving

Integrity and trust

Communication skills

Planning and organization

Stress tolerance

Initiative

Building relationships

Functional / Technical Competency

Coaching and Mentoring – (ECM analysis)

Root-cause analysis

Excellent Customer Service

Cross-Functional Competency

Collaboration

Functional integration

Leadership Competency

Drive for Results

