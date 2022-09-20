API and Automation Tester – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are looking for a strong Intermediate (or Senior) API and Automation Tester to join our team. Someone with solid Selenium, Java, and API experience
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric/ Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant Diploma / Degree in Information Technology
- ISTQB Certificate
Experience Required:
- API Testing: Postman or SOAP UI
- Automation testing experience: Selenium and Java
- SQL experience (even if just basic queries)
- Manual Testing experience
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Design, develop and run scripts.
- Collaborate with Software Developers and QA Analysts.
- Investigate issues, bugs, and feedback as they arise.
- Prepare reports and analysis.
- Use test automation frameworks.