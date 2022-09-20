API and Automation Tester – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 20, 2022

The Role: We are looking for a strong Intermediate (or Senior) API and Automation Tester to join our team. Someone with solid Selenium, Java, and API experience

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric/ Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant Diploma / Degree in Information Technology
  • ISTQB Certificate

Experience Required:

  • API Testing: Postman or SOAP UI
  • Automation testing experience: Selenium and Java
  • SQL experience (even if just basic queries)
  • Manual Testing experience

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Design, develop and run scripts.
  • Collaborate with Software Developers and QA Analysts.
  • Investigate issues, bugs, and feedback as they arise.
  • Prepare reports and analysis.
  • Use test automation frameworks.

