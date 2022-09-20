Business Analyst

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Business Analyst in the Onboarding and Optimization space.
Purpose Statement:

  • Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions

  • Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems

  • Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (Prince2).

  • Understanding and conceptualisation of the MIS/Reporting requirement and need from the solution

  • Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change

Min

Experience

  • Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment

Business Analyst

  • At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst

  • Basic project management experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal Or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min

Ideal

Skills

  • Strategic Thinking Skills

  • Planning, organising and coordination skills

  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Onboarding
  • Banking
  • Information Technology
  • Digital

