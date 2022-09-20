IT Specialist, Business Services – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: One of our major client is looking for a IT Specialist, Business Services.

The successful candidate will engage with business and customers, accountable for the demand, the supply as well as the deployment client facing IT solutions delivered to the regional business partners and customers.

Skills and Experience: Qualification requirements:

Basic Minimum Requirements : Matric

Tertiary Qualifications : Added Advantage – Business Related

Computer Literacy Level : Advanced

Additional Computer Skills: JIRA

Experience requirements:

Minimum of 5 years?? experience in a client facing role.

Excellent ability to interact with multiple resources across multiple teams and multiple projects running concurrently.

Excellent communication skills to enable close collaboration with the Customer, Business, and IT.

Good knowledge, understanding and application of SDLC.

Driver??s license, own vehicle, ability, and willingness to work long hours when needed.

Interpersonal Communication and Language Skills (Listening to Others, Speaking to Others, Professional Technical Writing)

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:

Act as the overall IT representative towards the business sales functions in coordination with the integration team.

The position covers global, regional, and local integrations, customer systems solutions, innovation and all steps of the development life cycle.

Ensure fast and on time flow of development and information between all stakeholders.

Participate in managing regional projects pipeline, prioritization of projects and related SLA’s for customer system solutions.

Responsible for defining and building cross-functional frameworks, processes and business relationship required for an efficient IT demand and supply management.

Participate in priority setting and negotiating mutually acceptable solutions where conflicts arise.

Represent IT and ensure compliance of IT standards with external engagements (new business take on).

Establish IT relationships with the client facing DSV staff to ensure IT product strategy is enforced.

Evaluation and signoff of final IT product/solution delivery to ensure alignment between business requirements, solutions design, and final product delivery.

Responsible for business analysis, and translation of business requirements into demand.



Responsible for the management and coordination of the complete IT project lifecycle for customer application projects in particular: Solution design, configuration and/or development, implementation, documentation, UAT, SIT, training, and sign-off.

Collaborate and coordinate information and projects within high performing teams.

Contribute to set overall direction and processes for the teams and measure achievement against these, provide appropriate coaching, training and other development needs.

Personality and Attributes:

People and Relationship Management Skills (Demonstrating Teamwork, Sensitivity to Others)

Change Management Skills (Learning Agility, Adapt to Change)

Personal Motivation (Demonstrating Enthusiasm and Energy, Drive to Achieve Goals)

Quality and Service Skills and Orientation (Valuing Quality, Focusing on Details)

Self-Management Skills (Dealing with Stress, Maintaining Composure, Professionalism)

Work Orientation (Behave with Integrity, Being Dependable, Honoring Commitments)

