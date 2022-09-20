Junior Commercial Analyst

The successful candidate will be responsible for the commercial and financial analytics reporting requirements of the business. Supporting the Head of Commercial to drive and guide the analytical engine of the company to provide insights and support ‘optimal’ business decision making.

Duties include:

Collating all operational and business data analysis including new promotions; new stores openings; by product/area/store profitability; product margins, store incentives

Compiling the weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reporting including annotations and references to the Head of Commercial

Qliksense administration – ensuring uploads run timeously, product allocations per category are accurate and match source data

Ad hoc reporting and analysis as required

Market research and competitor analysis

Requirements:

Bachelors Degree (Preferred)

2 years experience in Finance/Analytics/Reporting is required

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Reporting

Market Research

