Senior Network Engineer

The Role: We are recruiting a Snr Network Engineer to join our team in Pilanesberg, North West.

Skills and Experience:

PPM NETWORK BOC Devices Model Quantity Switches Fortinet 248E FPOE 5 Fortinet 108D Poe 3 Fortinet 108E FPOE 1 Fortinet 224D FPOE 4 Fortinet 248D FPOE 12 Fortinet 1024D 1 Fortinet 1048D 1 AP’s Fortinet Fap U223 ev 22 Fortinet Fap AP200 11 Fortinet Fap U422 ev 5 Fortinet AP822e 3 Fortinet AP122 9 Firewall Fortinet FortiGate 60F 1 Fortinet FortiGate 1500D 1 Fortinet FortiGate 110C 1 Wireless Controller Fortinet FortiWLC 200D 1 Fortinet FortiWLC 50D 1

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Design and configure network requirements.

Install any aspect of the network where required.

Maintain the current environment. Predominately Fortinet but does not exclude other vendor equipment.

Monitor all aspects of the network 24/7.

Implement require security measures where required.

Identify any improvements where possible.

Report Weekly and Monthly on network aspects.

Troubleshoot any issues that occur where network is involved.

Manage connectivity vendors and their services.

Create and keep network documentation up to date

