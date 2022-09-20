Senior Network Engineer

The Role: We are recruiting a Snr Network Engineer to join our team in Pilanesberg, North West.
Skills and Experience:
|PPM NETWORK BOC
|Devices
|Model
|Quantity
|Switches
|Fortinet
|248E FPOE
|5
|Fortinet
|108D Poe
|3
|Fortinet
|108E FPOE
|1
|Fortinet
|224D FPOE
|4
|Fortinet
|248D FPOE
|12
|Fortinet
|1024D
|1
|Fortinet
|1048D
|1
|AP’s
|Fortinet
|Fap U223 ev
|22
|Fortinet
|Fap AP200
|11
|Fortinet
|Fap U422 ev
|5
|Fortinet
|AP822e
|3
|Fortinet
|AP122
|9
|Firewall
|Fortinet
|FortiGate 60F
|1
|Fortinet
|FortiGate 1500D
|1
|Fortinet
|FortiGate 110C
|1
|Wireless Controller
|Fortinet
|FortiWLC 200D
|1
|Fortinet
|FortiWLC 50D
|1
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Design and configure network requirements.
- Install any aspect of the network where required.
- Maintain the current environment. Predominately Fortinet but does not exclude other vendor equipment.
- Monitor all aspects of the network 24/7.
- Implement require security measures where required.
- Identify any improvements where possible.
- Report Weekly and Monthly on network aspects.
- Troubleshoot any issues that occur where network is involved.
- Manage connectivity vendors and their services.
- Create and keep network documentation up to date