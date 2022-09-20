Senior Network Engineer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 20, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Snr Network Engineer to join our team in Pilanesberg, North West.

Skills and Experience:

PPM NETWORK BOC

Devices

Model

Quantity

Switches

Fortinet

 248E FPOE

 5
Fortinet

 108D Poe

 3
Fortinet

 108E FPOE

 1
Fortinet

 224D FPOE

 4
Fortinet

 248D FPOE

 12
Fortinet

 1024D

 1
Fortinet

 1048D

 1
AP’s

Fortinet

 Fap U223 ev

 22
Fortinet

 Fap AP200

 11
Fortinet

 Fap U422 ev

 5
Fortinet

 AP822e

 3
Fortinet

 AP122

 9
Firewall

Fortinet

 FortiGate 60F

 1
Fortinet

 FortiGate 1500D

 1
Fortinet

 FortiGate 110C

 1
Wireless Controller

Fortinet

 FortiWLC 200D

 1
Fortinet

 FortiWLC 50D

 1

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Design and configure network requirements.
  • Install any aspect of the network where required.
  • Maintain the current environment. Predominately Fortinet but does not exclude other vendor equipment.
  • Monitor all aspects of the network 24/7.
  • Implement require security measures where required.
  • Identify any improvements where possible.
  • Report Weekly and Monthly on network aspects.
  • Troubleshoot any issues that occur where network is involved.
  • Manage connectivity vendors and their services.
  • Create and keep network documentation up to date

