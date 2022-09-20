UI Developer (Angular)

Sep 20, 2022

UI Developer (Angular)
We are looking for an experienced Front-end Developer who is passionate about UI/ UX and who can add great value from both a Front-end Development and Design perspective (please note that the development aspect is the most important and the design side is a bonus). We need someone with strong Angular 9 skills. If you’re open to a new opportunity and would like to get involved on an exciting project, please get in contact.
Further details and requirements:
Location: Johannesburg (remote will also be fine)
Relevant IT Qualification
Level: strong intermediate – Senior

  • UI/ UX Design experience

  • Strong HTML5, CSS3 skills

  • LESS and SASS experience

  • Angular 9 (a must), JavaScript and jQuery

  • NPM component packaging & NgRX for state management

  • Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX

  • Experience in taking handover from Sketch and InVision from design teams

  • Basic Photoshop experience

  • Understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them.

  • Code versioning tools, such as Git / Mercurial / SVN

  • Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring that applications will adhere to them

  • Comfortable working within a SCRUM Agile environment

  • Understanding and knowledge of other JavaScript libraries and frameworks, such as KnockoutJS, BackboneJS, ReactJS is a bonus!

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Front-End Development and Design.

  • Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical standards.

  • Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

  • Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues, estimates and timelines.

  • Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

  • Participate in the planning and execution of the project.

  • Research, development and apply new technologies.

  • Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

  • Peer Code Review.

  • Deployments for Production and UAT.

Desired Skills:

  • Initial Contract position
  • AJAX
  • SVN

