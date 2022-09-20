UI Developer (Angular) – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are recruiting a UI Developer (Angular) to join our dynamic team working remotely.

Our ideal candidate is a Front-end Developer who is passionate about UI/ UX and who can add great value from both a Front-end Development and Design perspective.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Design or IT Related Degree/Diploma

Experience required:

At least 5 to 7 years corporate experience in a UX/UI Design role, preferably gained in a Consulting/Agency environment.

Strong Angular 4+ skills.

UI/ UX Design experience

Strong HTML5, CSS3 skills

LESS and SASS experience

Angular 4+ (a must), JavaScript and jQuery

NPM component packaging & NgRX for state management

Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX.

Experience in taking handover from Sketch and InVision from design teams.

Basic Photoshop experience.

Understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them.

Code versioning tools, such as Git / Mercurial / SVN.

Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring that applications will adhere to them.

Comfortable working within a SCRUM Agile environment.

Understanding and knowledge of other JavaScript libraries and frameworks, such as KnockoutJS, BackboneJS, ReactJS is a bonus!

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Front-End Development and Design.

Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical standards.

Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues, estimates and timelines.

Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

Participate in the planning and execution of the project.

Research, development and apply new technologies.

Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

Peer Code Review.

Deployments for Production and UAT.

Personality and Attributes: Personality and Attributes:

Planning and Organizing

Fast Learner

Problem Solver

