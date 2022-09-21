Back-end Developer with cloud – R0246

Sep 21, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotations

  • Technology Integrator (Expert) / Backend Developer

  • Sound knowledge in Java

  • Kafka

  • PostgreSQL/JDBC

  • Degree in IT or relevant experience

  • Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures or Container Architectures e.g., Docker

  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Azure AKS or Kubernetes

  • At least 10 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such

  • Java

  • JavaScript

  • HTML 5

  • CSS

  • Git

  • Maven or Jenkins

  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g. GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Concourse, Jenkins)

  • Sound experience in developing backend applications:

  • Architecture and Interface Design

  • Data modelling and Database technologies (relational, document, graph, time series, geolocation).

  • Implementation of Backend Services

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • HTML 5
  • Backend Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.