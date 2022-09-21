Back-end Developer with cloud – R0246

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotations
- Technology Integrator (Expert) / Backend Developer
- Sound knowledge in Java
- Kafka
- PostgreSQL/JDBC
- Degree in IT or relevant experience
- Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures or Container Architectures e.g., Docker
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Azure AKS or Kubernetes
- At least 10 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such
- Java
- JavaScript
- HTML 5
- CSS
- Git
- Maven or Jenkins
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g. GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Concourse, Jenkins)
- Sound experience in developing backend applications:
- Architecture and Interface Design
- Data modelling and Database technologies (relational, document, graph, time series, geolocation).
- Implementation of Backend Services
Desired Skills:
- Backend Developer