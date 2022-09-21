One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is looking for a Front end developer to join their team on a hybrid working model based in Gauteng.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Angular
- REST (CRUD)
- HTML5, Typescript and CSS
- Bootstrap
- Build tools and pipelines
- Unit testing with JEST
- NGRX (& ngrx Store)
- RESTful (Swagger, Open API)
- Git
- Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest
If you have the experience and skills, don’t waste time – apply now!
