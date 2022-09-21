Front End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Sep 21, 2022

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is looking for a Front end developer to join their team on a hybrid working model based in Gauteng.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Angular
  • REST (CRUD)
  • HTML5, Typescript and CSS
  • Bootstrap
  • Build tools and pipelines
  • Unit testing with JEST
  • NGRX (& ngrx Store)
  • RESTful (Swagger, Open API)
  • Git
  • Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest

