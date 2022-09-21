Front End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is looking for a Front end developer to join their team on a hybrid working model based in Gauteng.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Angular

REST (CRUD)

HTML5, Typescript and CSS

Bootstrap

Build tools and pipelines

Unit testing with JEST

NGRX (& ngrx Store)

RESTful (Swagger, Open API)

Git

Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest

If you have the experience and skills, don’t waste time – apply now!

