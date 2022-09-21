Senior Software Site Support Engineer

Sep 21, 2022

Senior Software Site Support Engineer
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Investigating support issues reported on site.

  • Coordinating tests, fault finding and tracking down of cross-subsystem issues.

  • Supporting user requests for data and trend analysis.

  • Fixing minor bugs in the deployed software where possible.

  • Engaging with different subsystems to identify problems, perform system integration tests, support commissioning tests on site.

  • Deploying and maintaining development infrastructure.

  • Deploying software subsystems on production systems and manage/monitor site deployments.

  • Documentation and project management input as required.

  • Training of operators and commissioners on the software subsystems.

  • Lab integration tests of subcontractor deliverables with the software systems; feedback/inputs to subcontractors.

  • Assist in developing and performing integrated tests to test the full software subsystems on lab machines before deploying to Karoo systems.


JOB REQUIREMENTS


Qualification:

  • ND (Comp Sci) with 11+ years; OR

  • Tech/ B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 10+ years; OR

  • Eng / B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 9+ years; OR

  • Eng / [URL Removed] (Comp Sci) with 7+ years; OR

  • PhD / [URL Removed] with 5+ years

Experience:

  • Technical software development, testing or support experience.

  • Testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects.

  • Test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems.

  • Configure, install and troubleshoot operating system software and server hardware.

Desirable additional education, work exp. & personal qualities:

  • Good knowledge of and experience in software testing and quality assurance.

  • Some experience in Python and software development.

  • Extensive experience with operating systems (Linux, Windows) and networking.

  • Good and proven fault finding skills.

  • Good oral and written communication skills.

  • Self-motivated and ability to work independently.

  • Keen interest in engineering and how systems work.

  • Good attention to detail.

  • Wanting to learn more and expand knowledge.

  • Team player and ability to thrive in collaborative environment.

Desired Skills:

  • Communication skills
  • Python and software development
  • Team player

